Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been taken to hospital after a 270kg pallet fell on his legs in western Sydney. Picture: AAP Image/Tim Pascoe
A man has been taken to hospital after a 270kg pallet fell on his legs in western Sydney. Picture: AAP Image/Tim Pascoe
News

Worker crushed by 270kg crate

by Steve Zemek
5th Jan 2021 2:25 PM

A worker has been rushed to hospital after a 270kg pallet fell on his legs in a workplace accident in Sydney's west on Tuesday morning.

The 30-year-old man was taken to Liverpool Hospital with injuries to his legs and nose.

Emergency services were called to the workplace at Gow St in Padstow just after 10am.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital.

It's believed the pallet fell from about 1.5 metres onto the worker before he was freed.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the man was in a stable condition.

Originally published as Worker crushed by 270kg crate

More Stories

editors picks emergency injuries workplace incident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former Lismore GM sacked over $89M deficit

        Premium Content Former Lismore GM sacked over $89M deficit

        News THE man who held Lismore Council’s top job for seven years has been axed in his new council role over a huge deficit.

        Damaging winds, large hail, severe thunderstorm warning

        Premium Content Damaging winds, large hail, severe thunderstorm warning

        News BOM meteorologist says heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding

        Month’s worth of COVID sewage monitoring data missing

        Premium Content Month’s worth of COVID sewage monitoring data missing

        Health The council has been left in the dark as to why weeks worth of tests have not been...

        Flying fox death outbreak prompts North Coast warning

        Premium Content Flying fox death outbreak prompts North Coast warning

        Environment “Members of the public should never touch a flying fox and pets should also be kept...