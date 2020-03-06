Menu
Female prison officer. Picture: NSW Police
Crime

Worker arrested for alleged prison fling

by Ally Foster
6th Mar 2020 2:36 PM

A CORRECTIONAL officer has been arrested after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate at a hail in Sydney's northwest.

Police launched an investigation last week following a report a female prison worker had allegedly developed a relationship with a male inmate.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested at a home in Bass Hill at 9.45am today and taken to Bankstown Police station.

She was arrested at a home in Bass Hill this morning. Picture: NSW Police
Detective Sergeant Robert Hollows said the situation was "quite concerning".

"We received information from the management of that facility. We reviewed certain evidence and as a result of that we took swift and appropriate action this morning," he told reporters.

"It is quite concerning and we take these matters very seriously because they do compromise the safety and good order of the functioning of the facility."

She was charged with engaging in a relationship with an inmate and was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Blacktown Local Court on March 26.

The correctional officer has been suspended from her role.

