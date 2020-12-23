Menu
Ballina Central shopping centre.
News

Work on shopping centre’s new retailer to cost almost $1M

Rebecca Lollback
23rd Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Plans have been revealed for Ballina Central shopping centre's newest retailer, which will go on the site of the former Big W garden pod.

It is part of a wider revamp of the shopping precinct.

This newest project is expected to cost $984,000, and will involve the demolition of the nursery area and construction of a new building for Bridgestone Tyre & Mechanical.

The development application is on public exhibition through Ballina Shire Council until January 7.

 

An artist's impression of the new Bridgestone Tyre & Auto shop that will be built at Ballina.
Documents lodged with the council explain the new vehicle repair station will have a gross floor area of 400sqm and will have an office, client foyer, staff amenities and lunchroom, and three work bays.

 

"A freestanding scrap tyre and refuse building will be located to the south of the building," the report states.

"The Bridgestone Tyre & Service business incorporates motor vehicles (truck and car) tyre centre for the sale and fitment of tyres, re-treads, batteries and other similar products and for carrying out wheel alignments and front-end motor vehicle repairs.

"The key service deliverables include: tyre replacement, wheel alignment, logbook servicing, brakes, suspension, mechanical repairs."

 

An artist's impression of the new Bridgestone Tyre & Auto shop that will be built at Ballina.
It's expected the business would service 15-20 vehicles per day.

"The average service time is 60 minutes with the location of the business drawing on the ability to permit customers to undertake shopping or visit other businesses within the immediate area of Ballina Central whilst their vehicle is being serviced," the report states.

"In this regard, based on similar business locations, Bridgestone advise some 75 per cent of customers stay and collect their vehicle after the 60-minute service and 25 per cent are parked for the day."

The proposed premises will operate Monday to Friday between 7am and 4pm and Saturday 7am until noon.

ballina central ballina shire council northern rivers development
