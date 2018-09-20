Supermarket's drastic plan to stop sabotage

SUPERMARKET giant Woolworths has taken the extraordinary step of withdrawing sewing needles from its shelves nationally following the fruit tampering crisis.

"We've taken the precautionary step of temporarily removing sewing needles from sale in our stores. The safety of our customers is our top priority," a Woolworths spokeswoman told news.com.au.

More than 100 reports of tampered fruit are being investigated by police across the country, many of which are thought to be fake or copycat cases.

Yesterday, a 12-year-old girl admitted to police she had shoved a needle into a strawberry at school and showed her friends as a "prank".

One student told teachers and the police were called. They reportedly interviewed the girl at her home and she eventually confessed.

"Obviously, in the last few days we found a young person has admitted to a prank, including putting needles in strawberries," the police commissioner told reporters in Sydney.

Mr Smith said the child would be dealt with under the youth cautioning system.

He said the behaviour could be "called a prank", but warned any copycat cases would be dealt with harshly.

"What we've seen in the state (of NSW) we believe is the work of copycats and pranksters, we've got to deal with it though, the way we deal with any crime," he said.