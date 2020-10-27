Woolies launches new collectable set

A new Woolworths collectable has been announced in time for Christmas. Picture: Richard Walker

Woolworths has launched a new collectable range that customers can collect with their Everyday Rewards card.

Customers can collect a seven-piece stackable glass container set which will be available from Wednesday, November 11.

Woolworths customers will receive a container credit by scanning their Everyday Rewards card for every $20 spent in store or online. They can then redeem a glass container for free with sufficient container credits.

The containers come in various shapes and sizes and are made from tempered glass that makes it safe in the oven without the lid, as well as the microwave, refrigerator, freezer and dishwasher.

The plastic lid locks tight to help keep food fresh and has a steam vent to cook or reheat food in the microwave.

There are three round containers ranging from 0.62 litres to 1.75 litres and four rectangular containers ranging from 0.61 litres to 2.2 litres.

The smallest containers need 20 container credits while the larger ones need 40 container credits.

Woolworths said the free collectable glass containers are a way to help customers keep their food fresher and reduce food waste at home.

"Between Christmas, New Year and back to school, customers have a busy few months ahead of them and will be looking for ways to get the most value from their shop," Woolworths chief marketing officer Andrew Hicks said.

"That's why we're committed to supporting those who are looking to make every meal count with storage solutions that will mean less food waste, but also help customers' shops go further.

"Our new line of glass containers are a great solution to store, cook and share fresh food while making meals last longer. They're a practical kitchen staple that customers can enjoy long after the Christmas season ends," he said.

"We know how much Woolworths customers enjoy our collectable programs and these new glass containers are one of the many ways we're helping Aussies get the most value from their shop this Christmas season."

The stackable containers will also be available to purchase.

Customers will need to be an Everyday Rewards member to get container credits and collect glass containers. It is free to sign up to the program and can be done online.

Alternatively, customers can purchase the glass containers outright without taking part in the promotion.

The campaign runs from November 11, 2020 to February 2, 2021, and a redeem-only period will run from February 3, 2021 to February 16, 2021 or while stocks last.

This comes after Coles announced it will be giving customers MasterChef -approved knives with Fly-bys points starting on November 4 in a promotion leading up to Christmas.