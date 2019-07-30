Woolies Lion King bidder refuses to pay up

SURPRISE, surprise. The ridiculous $100,000 bid for a rare Lion King Ooshie has fallen through and the furry Simba is back up for sale online.

The limited-edition furry Simba was found in Plympton Park, Adelaide, and was reportedly sold on eBay for $99,900.00 on Monday. But that bidder failed to pay the crazy sum.

In the description online, the seller repeated words to emphasise the toy's value: "Ultra ultra super super rare".

Just 100 were released by the supermarket giant as part of its promotional campaign.

The furry Simba was first put up for sale on eBay on Thursday with a starting asking price of $10,000, and at that point of the sale it had attracted 108 bids.

Meanwhile, frustrated toy collectors have dobbed in Woolworths staff, claiming the new range of Lion King Ooshies is being pinched and sold online.

The supermarket giant confirmed last week it was investigating after a shopper posted on Facebook saying a huge range of the collectable toys were being advertised for sale on the internet the same day they were released in stores.

An ad allegedly posted from Adelaide was selling at least 50 unopened Ooshies - Woolworths' response to the Coles Little Shop promotional campaign - for $4 each.

Christopher posted his complaint on Facebook to Woolworths, alerting the company to the possible collectable corruption.

"You may want to find out if this guy works for you as there is a lot of unopened and full set yet this promotion has been out for a day," the post read.

Other users said they had seen the toys advertised for $50 on other platforms, declaring it "disgusting".

In response to the post, Woolworths said it would look into the matter.

"Hi Christopher, we take the selling of The Lion King Ooshies and merchandise on eBay very seriously and we are making every effort to investigate this," the company said on Facebook.

A Woolworths spokeswoman confirmed it had received the complaint but insisted it was a speculative claim at this point.

"We are aware of this report and at this stage are investigating it further," she said.

Both Coles and Woolworths went head-to-head with the release of their collectables campaigns with an equally cute sets of miniatures - Little Shop 2 versus Disney's The Lion King Ooshies.

Coles will rely on the success of its Little Shop campaign with an updated list of miniature grocery items, including Arnott's Barbecue Shapes, Heinz Baked Beans, Maggi 2 Minute Noodles, Campbell's Tomato Soup and the refreshing Eclipse Mints.

Vegemite will have its adorable version out again, but this time the vintage label will be up for grabs.

Just 100 limited-edition gold trolleys will be in circulation to add an extra challenge for the young ones wanting to fill their replica shelves.

