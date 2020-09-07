Wonder women of hockey fire up

AW Ballina v Coraki – Ballina's Hannah Hosie in Coraki's circle preparing for a shot on goal with support from team players Karina Perris, Abby Allsopp (goal scorer) and Hannah Franey (Coraki players defending L-R jess Hancock, Nella Bradford, Denni-Lee Gray and goalie Anne-Maree Cheffins). Photo: Shez Napper

IT WAS fast, fascinating and furious hockey when two women’s ‘A’ Division hockey matches were played at the Goonellabah Hockey Complex on Saturday afternoon.

The unusually hot weather challenged the fitness of most players towards the end of matches.

Coraki v Ballina

Ballina’s Abby Allsop, opened the scoring at the end of the first quarter. when she picked up a rebound from a penalty corner save, by Anne Maree Cheffins in goal for Coraki.

During the second quarter, sisters Denni Lee Gray and Jade Gray combined and used their skill and pace to create scoring opportunities.

Alison Daniels and Erica Truman in defence for Ballina were instrumental in making vital tackles and clearing shots to retain the lead for Ballina going into the second half.

There was very little circle play in the third quarter with both team relinquishing possession and using long clearing shots.

In the final quarter Ballina failed to add to their score and Coraki’s Olivia Osbornes shot just went wide.

Ballina defeated Coraki 1-0.

Northern Star v East Lismore

Star had a delightful start to the match against East Lismore with Amanda Harmon scoring twice in the opening six minutes.

AW Northern Star v East Lismore - Northern Star's Kate Marshal scored their 3rd goal in their 5-0 win over East Lismore. Photo Shez Napper

Kate Marshall’s direct shot off a penalty corner went like lightening into the goal to make the half time score 3 to Star.

Candice Hellyar and Deanne Younger were called on to make vital intercepts for East Lismore and Emma Stewart together with Kylie Quinlan in goal, defended strongly.

Jennah Hughes was on the spot to score off a cross pass delivered by Leanne Ablertini and in the last minute of the match she added another to make the final score 5 to Star.

Northern Star defeated East Lismore 5-0.