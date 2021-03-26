Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Gender equality watchdog warns of ‘mob mentality’ against men in war against workplace sexual harassment
Gender equality watchdog warns of ‘mob mentality’ against men in war against workplace sexual harassment
Employment

Women can be ‘worst bullies’ at work, warns watchdog

by NATASHA BITA
26th Mar 2021 6:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Exclusive: A work watchdog has warned against a "mob mentality'' against men, declaring that some women can be terrible workplace bullies.

The federal government's Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) director Libby Lyons called for more respect for women at work, but warned against demonising all men after an avalanche of sexual harassment allegations aired this month.

"Some of the worst bullying I've seen in workplaces has come from women,'' she told News Corp Australia.

"We have to be very, very careful that we don't fall into a mob mentality and mass hysteria.

"I believe there are many more good men out there than men who treat people poorly.''

Ms Lyons said she was "outraged'' by workplace harassment, and called for more women in top management roles to ensure diversity and prevent "groupthink'' by men in power.

"I am not here bashing men around the head,'' she said.

"This is about respect for everyone.

"There are many good men who try incredibly hard and are probably worried about standing up and calling things out - they probably feel they are in the minority.''

Workplace Gender Equality Agency director Libby Lyons. Picture: John Feder/The Australian
Workplace Gender Equality Agency director Libby Lyons. Picture: John Feder/The Australian

Ms Lyons said some men feared "that if they speak up they'll be shouted down''.

"We must ensure we are not lumping all men into the same basket,'' she said.

"This is not about pitting men against women, this is about ensuring we point out we all need to be treated respectfully.

"We must ensure we have workplaces that mirror the communities in which we live - this means we embrace young and old people, people of different cultural backgrounds, people with disabilities, and women.''

Ms Lyons said women's revelations of workplace harassment were "outrageous''.

"Goodness me, what happened to basic kindness?'' she said.

"It's outrageous. People get into positions of power and they take the privilege for granted.

"There's a lot of pent-up frustration and discontent, in some cases leading to anger in women, because they feel they're unable to speak up and have been unfairly and unjustly treated, and in fact mistreated, in many cases.

"Women have been fearful to speak up because for decades we've had law enforcement, a legal system and a justice system dominated by men and women have not had a fair go when they've been brave enough to step up to make reports.''

Lyons wants to see respect for everyone in the workplace, irrespective of their gender. Picture: Thinkstock
Lyons wants to see respect for everyone in the workplace, irrespective of their gender. Picture: Thinkstock

Ms Lyons said harassment and discrimination against women at work was "a symptom of an embedded culture we have lived in for generations''.

"That is a culture where the man is the breadwinner and responsible for bringing home the bacon and the woman has been the happy homemaker,'' she said.

"That all changed as more and more women wanted to have a career.

"That meant we had to address the whole issue of bias and discrimination.''

Ms Lyons was speaking before today's launch of new research by the WGEA and Bankwest Curtin Economics centre, predicting that Australian women will take a quarter of a century to earn as much as men.

Men still earn, on average, 20 per cent more than women working full-time.

Ms Lyons said more women need to "sit at the decision-making table''.

"If we have more workplaces that have more women - not just white women either but more from all sorts of backgrounds and experience and ages - sitting around the decision-making table, they'll be able to feed in their ideas and we'll get better decision-making and more respectful workplaces,'' she said.

"We need to challenge groupthink.''

Originally published as Women can be 'worst bullies' at work, warns watchdog

More Stories

bullying gender equality gender equality watchdog jobs workplace

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New music video flaunts Big Prawn, Lennox to the world

        Premium Content New music video flaunts Big Prawn, Lennox to the world

        News Filmed like an old-school home movie, the clip for this band’s new single shows them having the “best day ever”.

        Hoon drivers force closure of Northern Rivers beach

        Premium Content Hoon drivers force closure of Northern Rivers beach

        News The beach will close on March 31 due to ongoing concerns about public safety and...

        New $100 hotel vouchers announced

        New $100 hotel vouchers announced

        News Residents of New South Wales will be able to apply for $100 vouchers for hotel...

        Free 24-hour GP phone service for those impacted by floods

        Premium Content Free 24-hour GP phone service for those impacted by floods

        News A free 24-hour GP Telehealth service for people affected by floods or severe...