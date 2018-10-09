Menu
Login
Police are searching for two women and two boys after a house burned down in an alleged domestic incident.
Police are searching for two women and two boys after a house burned down in an alleged domestic incident.
News

Women and boys missing after house fire

by AAP
9th Oct 2018 4:29 PM

DETECTIVES are searching for two women and two boys after a house was destroyed by fire in an alleged domestic-related incident in NSW's central west.

Two men armed with a shotgun, knife and an axe went to a home in Ootha, near Condobolin, about 5am on Tuesday and assaulted a 68-year-old male occupant and knocked him unconscious in a domestic-related incident, police said.

Police say when the man regained consciousness, the home had been destroyed by fire and the 68-year-old couldn't find the other occupants - two women, aged 71 and 41 and two boys, aged 11 and 14.

A police operation is under way to find the women and boys with officers holding "serious concerns" for their welfare, police said.

Detectives are also searching for the two men who they believe may be travelling to the Hunter Region or the Central Coast in a 1998 green Toyota four-wheel drive.

The 68-year-old man has been airlifted to Orange Base Hospital in a critical condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Do not report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

NEW SOUTH WALES DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. NSW Domestic Violence Line: 1800 656 463
  2. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463
condobolin editors picks house fire missing police

Top Stories

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Business A FESTIVAL site and quarry were issued with penalty notices after spot inspections.

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    News School holidays yet to officially start but highway is clogged

    Cause of mass bee death a mystery

    Cause of mass bee death a mystery

    News As bees drop like flies, beekeepers warn people to stay vigilant

    A profitable partnership

    A profitable partnership

    News East Ballina Lions and Ballina Fair partner to support farmers

    Local Partners