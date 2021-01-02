Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

‘Womb raider’ to be executed

by Kenneth Garger, New York Post
2nd Jan 2021 8:30 PM

A federal appeals court has cleared the way for the only woman on death row in the US to be executed in the final days of the Trump administration.

In a ruling on Friday, a three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia vacated a stay of execution that had been granted last week to Lisa Montgomery, the Post reports.

The so-called "womb raider" is now again facing the death penalty for her 2007 conviction of strangling a pregnant woman.

Montgomery is scheduled to be put to death on January 12 - though her lawyers said they will seek a full appeals court review.

She will be the first woman executed by the federal government in nearly 70 years.

 

She had originally been scheduled to die by lethal injection on December 8 at the US Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana.

But in November a federal judge temporarily blocked Montgomery's execution after her lawyers contracted COVID-19 while visiting her in a federal lockup.

Last week, the same judge issued an order staying Montgomery's rescheduled execution date.

The panel ruled on Friday that US District Court Judge Randolph Moss erred in his doing so.

 

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced here with permission

Originally published as 'Womb raider' to be executed

More Stories

crime double murder murder us crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premiers urged to make border solution ‘a matter of urgency’

        Premium Content Premiers urged to make border solution ‘a matter of urgency’

        Health A Northern NSW councillor has argued the “wellbeing of the community must be prioritised”, but this is being impacted by Queensland border restrictions.

        RAINMAKER: How much rain did your town get in 2020?

        Premium Content RAINMAKER: How much rain did your town get in 2020?

        News For most locations, the amount recorded in 2020 was more than double the total rain...

        Did Zac Efron just shell out $2M for this North Coast stunner?

        Premium Content Did Zac Efron just shell out $2M for this North Coast...

        Property If so he will be getting mountains, cliffs, valleys, streams and waterfalls on...

        Crowd-funding boost for baby born with rare skull condition

        Premium Content Crowd-funding boost for baby born with rare skull condition

        News The family of Casino’s Koby Goodwin will have to fund their own accommodation in...