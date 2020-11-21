Menu
Victim Casey Freeman, 35, was bashed at a St Kilda bar.
Crime

Woman’s warning after ‘frightening’ St Kilda attack

by Brianna Travers
21st Nov 2020 12:47 PM
A Melbourne woman who was bashed in the face by a man so badly she feared she would die has pleaded for the alleged assailant to hand himself in.

Coburg woman Casey Freeman, 36, was on a night out with friends at the Vineyard in St Kilda on November 12 when an unprovoked booze-fuelled altercation led to her being hospitalised with serious facial injuries.

The assault is in the latest in a string of dramatic incidents in the bayside suburb including wild partygoers lighting flares and a man allegedly biting a police officer.

Ms Freeman, a hospitality worker, said the aggressive man approached her table and tried to steal drinks belonging to her mates.

The violent attack was prompted when a bartender at the popular Acland St venue asked him to move on about 1.10am.

"He just flipped out and started pummelling the bartender in the head, I thought he was going to kill him," Ms Freeman told the Sunday Herald Sun.

"I hopped in to break things up and next minute I was hit in the face, he smacked me twice causing me to black out.

"I woke up and couldn't see anything, I wasn't sure if I was going to live and I thought I was going to be blind."

Ms Freeman spent five days at the Alfred hospital where she had reconstructive eye surgery.

The male bartender, aged 46, was also assaulted.

Port Phillip Crime Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the assault and have released a photo of a man they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.

The man police believe can assist with their inquiries is perceived to be 20-30 years old, with light brown hair and an English accent.

The unprovoked assault has left Ms Freeman unable to work for several weeks and now fears walking the streets alone.

"It is horrific this can happen, it is disgusting and scary," she said.

"He has the potential to take things further, it is frightening. He should turn himself in and get some help."

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

brianna.travers@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Woman's warning after 'frightening' St Kilda attack

