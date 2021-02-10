Woman uses glue instead of hairspray

A woman who used an adhesive spray on her hair when she ran out of hairspray has been forced to cut off her locks after being stuck with the same hairstyle for over a month.

Tessica Brown used Gorilla Glue - an "incredibly strong" adhesive which is found in Bunnings in Australia - on her hair in January and has been unable to get her locks to budge since.

In a series of videos and Instagram posts Ms Brown, who is from Louisiana in the US, has documented multiple unsuccessful attempts to wash the industrial strength glue out of her hair at home, as well as seeking treatment at hospital.

Ms Brown has now cut off chunks of her hair and will see a surgeon later this week to decide next steps.

"It's not my choice," Ms Brown said of her slicked-down "forever ponytail" in one TikTok video last week, which has been viewed more than 20 million times.

US woman Tessica Brown's hair has been stuck like this for more than a month. Picture: TikTok.

"When I do my hair I like to, you know, finish it off with a little Got2B spray, you know, just to keep it in place? Well I didn't have any more Got2B spray so I used this," she explained, holding up a can of Gorilla Glue.

Ms Brown said she had "washed my hair 15 times and it don't move" and it had been a "bad, bad, bad idea".

Since going viral Ms Brown has documented multiple attempts to wash the adhesive out of her hair - using home remedies like coconut and Tea Tree oil.

Ms Brown has tried everything including hospital treatment. Picture: TikTok

She has also gone to the ER to seek treatment at hospital, however, attempts to remove the adhesive using acetone wipes and sterile water have also been unsuccessful.

Ms Brown's plight has attracted sympathy from a growing base of followers invested in what happened, with dermatologists and even celebrities weighing in on her situation.

"Not gonna lie, I chuckled when I first saw what you did, like you I didn't realise HOW serious it was," one comment on Instagram reads.

"Then I saw the second video and my heart broke for you. Girl I love you and hope you get it all taken care of soon!!"

I’m glad mfs actually supporting her thru this. When I watched the video the second time it was hard to laugh cause I could tell shorty genuinely didn’t know she had put one of the worlds most powerful adhesives in her shit. I hope she recovers well 🙏🏾 #gorillagluegirl — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 6, 2021

Gorilla Glue has since issued a statement on Twitter saying they are "very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced".

But the company hasn't offered to support the woman in removing the product, citing the "unique situation because this product is not indicated for use in or on hair".

"Our spray adhesive states in the warning label 'do not swallow. Do not get in eyes, on skin or on clothing'."

We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best. pic.twitter.com/SoCvwxdrGc — Gorilla Glue (@GorillaGlue) February 8, 2021

Gorilla Glue's statement received a mixed response, with some saying the company should be doing more to help Ms Brown, while others argued it just wasn't their responsibility.

It would be a really kind act of humanity for you to find some way to help Tessica Brown. It’s not your fault by any means, but I’m sure a little kindness would go a long way for her right now. — Tuni Sharpe (@TuniSharpe) February 8, 2021

Ms Brown has thanked people for their "encouraging words" as well as the suggestions she received to get rid of her "forever ponytail".

TMZ reports Ms Brown cut off large chunks of her ponytail on Tuesday evening local time, after using superglue removal to loosen some of the adhesive.

She has also started a GoFundMe page which has so far raised more than $19,000.

In her most recent update, Ms Brown said she would be seeing a doctor to get further medical advice.

"I will be leaving tomorrow to go see a surgeon," she wrote on Instagram. "I will update you guys the second I have news."

She used a spray version of Gorilla Glue, a strong adhesive sold in Bunnings in Australia. Picture: TikTok

This PR is bad af. She put your brand on the worlwide limelight. This can have positive aspects on the brand, but negative too. A smart move would have been to sponsor her treatments and be visible from day 1.

Even if it's not your fault, this is getting too big to not care more — Ojuelegba (@enukoleso) February 8, 2021