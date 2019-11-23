Woman’s clever fruit fly hack goes viral

THERE is nothing more annoying than tiny little flies buzzing around your fruit.

But a clever Aussie woman has come up with a hack that doesn't involve the nasty smell of bug spray.

While she admits it doesn't kill the little critters, she said it sure does keep them away.

All you need is a lemon and some cloves and you're well on your way to a fruit fly-free life.

In her Youtube video, Ninny Kriesch explains how to make the simple hack.

"Just cut the ends of the lemon off and then in half so it sits neatly in a dish," she said.

She then pokes a bunch of cloves into the lemon flesh to release a smell.

"It's a fairly strong, pleasant smell - I am assuming it's what keeps the flies away," she said.

All that's required after that is to gently squeeze the lemon once a day to release the juice. You can leave it on a plate near the area you want to rid of the flies.

The method can last up to about six days and be used both inside and outside to keep flies away, Ms Kriesch said.

Both citrus and cloves are good at repelling flies as they hate their subtle smell.

In fact, many manufactured bug repellents contain orange or lemon extracts not just for the scent, but because citrus oil is a natural bug deterrent.

Ms Kriesch decided to make the video after the "crazy" reaction she got when posting about it on her Facebook.

More than 11,000 people have viewed the 90 second video in the last five days, with some also sharing their own results.

"'My flies have disappeared. I did this and it worked straight away, no more flies," one woman wrote.

Another person said she can't wait to try it, adding it would be great for Christmas Day.

Only last week, another woman revealed how she managed to get rid of mould in her bathroom by using a $2 item.

Posting to the Facebook group Cleaning Tips & Tricks :) the British woman explained how she used cotton wool, which sets you back just a few dollars and bleach, to get her tub looking brand new again.

The before and after photos show a thick layer of black mould in the corners of the wall behind her tub.

Another woman also recently shared her cleaning hack on how to rid of mould that was in her bathtub.

After taking tips from members of the group who advised she soak cotton wool in bleach and leave it overnight, the woman was shocked to discover it had actually worked.

Her original post immediately generated hundreds of comments from cleaning fans sharing their tips.

"Bleach will dye it back to white. Distilled vinegar will kill the roots of the mould, spray it with vinegar after every shower and bleach it overnight until it goes," one woman commented.

"Kitchen roll soaked in raw bleach then scruple it up and stick it on, that's the best way I've found to do mine," another commented.

