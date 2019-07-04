Menu
Login
Serina Wolfe was arrested and charged with grand theft. Picture: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
Serina Wolfe was arrested and charged with grand theft. Picture: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
Crime

Woman’s $7152 revenge on boyfriend

by Alexis Carey
3rd Jul 2019 4:16 PM

A woman who left a waitress a $US5000 ($A7152) tip using her boyfriend's credit card in an act of revenge following a lover's spat has been arrested.

The fight began last month, when 24-year-old Serina Wolfe asked her unnamed boyfriend to buy her a plane ticket from Florida to her home in Buffalo, New York using his credit card.

He refused, and placed his card on hold.

But when that hold lifted on June 27, Ms Wolfe allegedly used it to pay for a $US55.37 ($A79) meal at Clear Sky Cafe in Florida.

But she also added a whopping $US5000 ($A7152) tip for a waitress who was mourning the death of her pet dog, CBS 17 reported.

Serina Wolfe was arrested and charged with grand theft. Picture: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
Serina Wolfe was arrested and charged with grand theft. Picture: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Police said Ms Wolfe denied racking up the bill, which prompted her partner to report a fraudulent charge to his card - but at that point Clear Sky Cafe had already paid the waitress her tip.

However, she later admitted making the purchase, and handed over the credit card to authorities.

Ms Wolfe was arrested and charged with grand theft., CBS 17 reported, and it is not known whether the waitress will be able to keep her surprise windfall.

According to her arrest affidavit, Ms Wolfe's boyfriend suggested his partner might have been intoxicated or attempting to get back at him by using his card, WTSP reports.

The tip was added to the bill at the Clear Sky Cafe in Florida. Picture: Facebook/Clear Sky Cafe
The tip was added to the bill at the Clear Sky Cafe in Florida. Picture: Facebook/Clear Sky Cafe

The case initially made headlines across the US as it was believed Ms Wolfe's generous tip was simply a random act of kindness.

However, the case is now being reported in the media again after the "revenge plot" was revealed.

Continue the conversation @carey_alexis | alexis.carey@news.com.au

america crime editors picks fraud

Top Stories

    Is it too late to get the flu shot?

    Is it too late to get the flu shot?

    News The Australian Medical Association warns the worst of the “horror flu season” is yet to come and has revealed best time to get a flu jab.

    Where to spot Migaloo as the white whale turns 30 this year

    Where to spot Migaloo as the white whale turns 30 this year

    Pets & Animals Where is our favourite albino humpback whale?

    Anger as surfers stay in water with 60 bull sharks

    Anger as surfers stay in water with 60 bull sharks

    Environment Mayor concerned ignorance could increase the risk of tragedy

    Minister's chilling warning: 'People will die this weekend'

    Minister's chilling warning: 'People will die this weekend'

    Motoring NSW annnounces start of double demerit crackdown