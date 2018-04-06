‘I take my nose off every night’

IT IS common for people to remove their false teeth at night - but Jayne Hardman takes off her nose.

After her dog jumped up and knocked its head into her face, the injury led doctors to diagnose a rare and potentially deadly autoimmune disease, reports The Sun.

They had no option but to remove her nose and fit a prosthetic. Yet despite the life-changing surgery, Jayne, 48, is remarkably calm about it.

She said: "I take it off every night before I go to bed and put a plaster over the hole.

"Then in the morning I steam the hole and rinse it out, because it still produces mucus like everyone else's.

"Overnight, I put the nose in an old wooden Twinings tea box in the bathroom along with the first few versions of the prosthetic before they got this one just right.

"My hearing aids are also in there because the disease affected my ears.

"They're making me a summer nose which is a bit darker for when I start to get a bit more of a tan. I'm expecting that in June.

"The good thing is that my new nose is the perfect match for my skin tone, so I don't need to put any make-up on it.

"In fact the only problem is sneezing - I have to make sure I hold it if I'm going to sneeze.

"The first time I didn't, we were having Sunday dinner at home and it shot off. It ended up between my son's legs. My family are very relaxed about it - it's a source of humour for them."

Jayne has to take medication including steroids and antibiotics because of the disease. Picture: Andrew Lloyd/The Sun

The mum-of-two shows off her nose in the new series of ITV's This Time Next Year, which sees host Davina McCall meet people determined to change their lives in just 12 months. Jayne's is one of the most incredible stories to feature.

It began when she was at home in Redditch, Worcs, in March 2012 with CeCe, a large neapolitan mastiff. The family pet jumped and "headbutted" Jayne, causing blood to pour from her nose.

She was told by doctors that it was not broken and to apply ice. But the swelling got worse over the next six months and, after going to her GP and ear, nose and throat specialists, its cause remained a mystery.

It was only in June 2014, when she was referred to one of Britain's top nose surgeons, Mr David Roberts, based at Guys and St Thomas' Hospital in London, that she was diagnosed with Wegener's granulomatosis, which had attacked the tissue in her nose.

CeCe died in 2015, and Jayne believes she has the dog to thank for alerting her to the condition. Jayne, who now has new mastiff Savina, said: "I think CeCe was trying to tell me, 'There's something wrong with your nose.' When I eventually got diagnosed the doctor said, 'Your dog saved your life.'

"Once you get this condition, it's fatal if you don't get treated."

The mum-of-two lost her nose due to a rare condition. Picture: Andrew Lloyd/The Sun

Over the coming months Jayne's collapsing nose worsened. Her sense of taste and smell started to disappear and she struggled to sleep at night as her nostrils were squashed.

She also had to deal with cruel comments when she left the house.

Jayne, who is married to Martin, 44, an electrician, recalled: "I'd have strangers stare at me and say, 'Oh my God, have you been in a car crash?' One woman I knew said, 'Jayne, what the f**k has happened to your nose?'

"Others asked, 'Has your husband done that to you?' That was the cruellest thing, because I couldn't have wished for a better husband."

Jayne took time off her job in a Marks & Spencer cafe after beginning chemotherapy in June 2014.

Nearly two years later, doctors told her they would not be able to save her nose.

Jayne described it as "the worst day of my life".

Prof Tim Woolford, a consultant ear, nose and throat surgeon, told her it was best to remove it and replace it with the prosthetic. Initially Jayne was not convinced. She recalled: "I thought I was going be a real-life Mr Potato Head from Toy Story.

Jayne before she discovered she has an autoimmune disease.

"But I had to believe him when he said it would look fantastic. He was right."

Last November, Jayne's collapsed nose was removed and a mould taken of the cavity.

She said: "I had to come to terms with a hole in my face, and that was tough. I couldn't change the dressing, so my husband had to do it.

"Thinking about him doing it I said, 'You're not going to love me any more.' He replied, 'I would love you if you had your arms or legs cut off.' I knew I needed the hole so I could have the wonderful prosthetic."

Magnets were then implanted to hold her prosthetic in place.

Now that initial apprehension has turned to elation.

Jayne said: "Even people in my town who know what happened to me can't tell it's a prosthetic.

"I think I prefer my new nose to my original. It was quite large and I used to get called Concorde at school.

"In fact, years ago, if I'd won the Lottery I probably would have got a nose job. But I don't think I'd have anything like that done now. One thing this experience has taught me is to be less tolerant of vanity."

Jayne wears her prosthetic nose. Picture: Andrew Lloyd/The Sun

Jane is mum to Todd, 22, and Roman, 14, who have helped her see the lighter side of her surgery.

She said: "We've even joked about me having a witch's nose for Halloween and a carrot nose at Christmas.

"After everything I've been through, you have to laugh at these things."

There have also been deeply moving moments for Jayne.

She was devastated when her sense of smell and taste started to disappear.

The condition had attacked the nasal receptors, which determine different scents and flavours.

But when the disease went into remission last year, the receptors repaired themselves, to the amazement of doctors who were convinced they were beyond rescue.

Jayne, who has to take medication including steroids and antibiotics, said: "I cried last week as I hugged the woman who carried out my final operation, surgeon Lisha McClelland, at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham. She changed my life. I can taste and smell again. I cried when I could taste tea, toast and jam again. I didn't like the idea that if we ever had grandchildren I wouldn't be able to smell them after they had their bath."

This Time Next Year filmed Jayne at various stages over the past 12 months and gave her a glamorous makeover for appearing on the show.

Jayne now helps charity Vasculitis UK and hopes viewers might learn more about the condition and be able to spot symptoms early.

She said: "I did the TV show in the hope that I can save another person going through what I did.

"Plus, if anyone is suffering something similar, it is good for them to see me come through the other side - with a fabulous new nose."

