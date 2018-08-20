Woman rescued 10 hours after ship plunge

A British woman has survived 10 hours at sea after falling overboard the Norwegian Star cruise liner. picture: Norwegian Star

A BRITISH woman was miraculously saved after spending 10 hours in the Adriatic Sea at night after she fell from a cruise ship.

The woman, who has not been named, fell into the sea from the Norwegian Star ship which was sailing from Port of Vargarola near Pula, Croatia.

The woman was taken to a hospital on Sunday in the town of Pula and is believed to be out of danger.

She fell from the Norwegian Star cruise ship, about 95 kilometres off Croatia's coast shortly before midnight on Saturday (8am AEST).

The ship was sailing from Port of Vargarola near Pula, Croatia, when the incident happened. Picture: Supplied

A desperate search was launched and the Croatian Coast Guard patrol ship "Cavtat" and a PC-9 search plane were scrambled to save the woman.

She was found swimming in the water on Sunday morning not far from where she was believed to have fallen.

A hospital official confirmed: "The British woman brought to the hospital and her life is not endangered."

Croatian authorities are set to examine CCTV footage from the ship said it still remains unclear whether the woman accidentally fell into the water.

It is not known how the woman fell overboard. Picture: Supplied

David Radas, the spokesman from Croatian Ministry of Maritime Affairs told The Sun: "It is still not confirmed whether the British woman has fallen off or jumped from the cruising ship.

"Norwegian Star will examine their CCTV cameras"

Ship captain Lovro Oreskovic added: "The British woman was exhausted when we pulled her out of the water.

"We were extremely happy for saving a human life."

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated and the British Embassy in Croatia was informed.

The woman fell overboard, close to midnight. Picture: Jason Edwards

- with The Sun