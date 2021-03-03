Woman throws dog at victim in ‘unusual’ assault

Donna Maree Shailer leaves Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday after being fined for assaulting a woman last year.

A woman who threw her dog at another woman before hitting her with a laptop during an "unusual" assault later lied to police about being there.

Donna Maree Shailer, 54, was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm after she attacked another woman, who was known to her, on August 9 last year.

Police prosecutor Stephen Potter said on the night of the assault the victim heard somebody come through the courtyard of her Beerwah apartment and approach the glass sliding door.

Shailer entered the victim's place carrying her 12-year-old dog and began an argument with the woman about "past issues", Sergeant Potter said.

Donna Shailer threw her dog on a woman before hitting her with a laptop last year.

The woman became fearful of Shailer's "abusive behaviour" and yelled at her to get out of her house, Caloundra Magistrates Court heard.

Shailer then threw her small dog at the woman, striking her in the chest.

She then lunged at the victim who managed to move out of the way.

Shailer then grabbed the victim's laptop and began hitting her with it, the court heard.

The laptop struck the victim in the shoulder as she tried to shield her face.

After the attack Shailer was seen walking through the apartment complex by residents of three other apartments who also knew her.

The court heard Shailer told the witnesses to "f--- off" as she passed them.

Sgt Potter said police attended the scene and found the victim in pain and upset and an ambulance was called.

When interviewed by police in September, Shailer "adamantly" denied any knowledge of the assault and said she had not seen the victim since January last year.

Sgt Potter said at the end of the interview Shailer became "agitated and abusive" towards the interviewing officer and was detained.

Shailer pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of assault causing bodily harm.

She told the court she was now living in Bli Bli and was a full time cleaner, mostly working in Nambour.

"It was an unusual assault, throwing a dog at someone and carrying on," magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said.

"You obviously lied to police and said you hadn't seen her for so long."

He fined Shailer $500.