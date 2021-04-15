Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Offbeat

Woman sues Harry over fake proposal

by Jackie Salo
15th Apr 2021 7:16 AM

 

An Indian lawyer was duped into believing that she was in a relationship with Prince Harry - and then attempted to seek legal action against the royal for breaking a supposed promise to marry her.

Palwinder Kaur alleged that she had been contacted by the Duke of Sussex on social media and that he had told her that he wanted to marry her, the Independent reported.

But when their royal nuptials never happened, Kaur filed a plea in Haryana High Court seeking legal action, complaining that he hadn't fulfilled his promise.

She called for the court to instruct police to arrest Prince Harry so they could wed "without any further delay," the outlet reported.

RELATED: Meghan and Harry 'regret' Oprah tell-all

 

The lovelorn woman even claimed she sent messages to Prince Charles informing him of his son's engagement to her, the Independent said.

The plea, however, was dismissed by Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan, who called the woman's tale "nothing but just a daydreamer's fantasy about marrying Prince Harry."

The court instead found that her "Prince Harry" was operating out of an internet cafe in a village in the northern Punjab state, the outlet reported.

RELATED: Kate Middleton's selfless Prince Harry gesture

 

He was likely "looking for green pastures for himself" and his correspondence appeared to be a catfishing scheme, according to the court.

The real Duke of Sussex, 36, has been married to Meghan Markle since May 2018.

This story originally appeared on NY Post and has been reproduced here with permission

 

 

Originally published as Woman sues Harry over fake proposal

More Stories

india lawyer legal action prince harry proposal

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wildlife heroes to support native animals during bushfires

        Premium Content Wildlife heroes to support native animals during bushfires

        News Veterinarians will be able to access better training in order to prepare them for future disasters that put our wildlife in danger.

        $400m cannabis farm to create 1000 jobs

        Premium Content $400m cannabis farm to create 1000 jobs

        Business Australia’s fledgling medicinal cannabis industry is ramping up

        Daughter’s tribute to Sydney to Hobart Yacht race winner

        Premium Content Daughter’s tribute to Sydney to Hobart Yacht race winner

        News The Ballina local lost his life after falling over board at Ballina

        Vital justice advocacy service to have funding scrapped

        Premium Content Vital justice advocacy service to have funding scrapped

        News Justice Advocacy Service offers support to people with cognitive impairment at...