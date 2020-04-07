Woman ‘spits at and bites’ officers, faces imprisonment

CHERBOURG WOMAN: 18-year-old Jenai Purcell appeared before the Murgon court today where she pleaded guilty to two charges of serious assault. Photo: Contributed

CHERBOURG WOMAN: 18-year-old Jenai Purcell appeared before the Murgon court today where she pleaded guilty to two charges of serious assault. Photo: Contributed

AN 18-year-old Cherbourg woman has pleaded guilty to two counts of serious assault before the Murgon Magistrates Court.

Murgon police prosecutor Barry Stevens said in court Jenai Purcell allegedly committed the offences at 5pm on Sunday, April 5.

"Ms Purcell has pleaded guilty to two charges before the court of serious assault," Sgt Stevens said.

"The first assault was committed to a police officer where she bit and spat on the officer.

"She has punched and spat on the police officer, which landed on her leg and then bit through the officer's trousers.

"The second assault was committed towards an ambulance officer," he said.

"She spat on the officer, but the defendant's mother blocked it."

Sgt Stevens said regardless of her age, he proposed to the court for a conviction of six months imprisonment for Ms Purcell.

In her defence, a representative from the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Service said Ms Purcell allegedly committed the offence because her drink was spiked.

Sgt Stevens said he objected to the defence put forward in court by ATSILS.

Magistrate Louisa Pink adjourned the court session.

Ms Purcell will remain in police custody and is set to appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court at 2pm today (Tuesday, April 7).