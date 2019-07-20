Woman slaps, punches man in face at Crows-Bombers game

The woman appears to slap the man in the face.

A WOMAN has been filmed allegedly slapping and punching a man in the stands at the Adelaide Oval during Friday night's Crows-Bombers game.

A video circulating on social media appears to show a woman slap the face of a man standing in the row in front of her with security standing nearby.

He responds by grabbing the woman's arm, prompting another man to come charging in and shove him.

As three security guards attempt to intervene, the woman appears to hit the man again, this time with a punch to the side of his head.

Bad fan behaviour has plagued the AFL this season and led to increased security and the introduction of "behavioural awareness officers".

Adelaide Oval general manager of operations and commercial Darren Chandler recently told The Crows Show that Adelaide fans "really self-police".

"I think that's been the pleasing thing," Chandler said. "They're active in using the 0400 Tell Us number where they can lodge a complaint if a spectator is behaving inappropriately.

"Fans that are going to become abusive, swear consistently, throw racial or homophobic remarks … that's not acceptable."

Essendon supporters had reason to cheer. Picture: David Mariuz/AAP

It came as a fast-finishing Essendon overwhelmed Adelaide by 21 points to gain precious breathing space inside the AFL's top eight.

The Bombers came from 30 points down in the second quarter to post a spirited 15.6 (96) to 10.15 (75) victory and climb to sixth on the ladder ahead of weekend games. The Bombers are now two wins ahead of ninth spot.

Essendon appeared dusted late in the second stanza when Crow Josh Jenkins booted his fourth goal to give the home side a 30-point buffer.

But a stunning second half, where the Bombers scored 10 goals to three - including four inside the last seven minutes - left the Crows clinging to eighth spot.

"There's no magic in it," Essendon coach John Worsfold said. "It's just believing in what we're working towards and sticking at it.

"We were a bit scratchy for parts of the first half so at half-time the boys felt as though we had better footy in us. And that was the focus: just go out and play the style of footy we know we can play."

- with AAP