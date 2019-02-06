Awkward mistake in Tinder profile

The Tinder user became extremely angry when it was pointed out that there was a naked man in the background. Picture: DALIAMALEK

The Tinder user became extremely angry when it was pointed out that there was a naked man in the background. Picture: DALIAMALEK

CHECKING the background of your photo is the golden rule of all mirror selfies.

But one woman was left shocked when she spotted a naked man in the background of her Tinder match's profile snap.

Stand-up comedian Dalia Malek from San Francisco shared the image on Twitter, joking that the man was her "soulmate", The Sun reports.

Explaining to the Tinder user - who was posing in the gym changing rooms - that the guy in the background "has his whole d**k out" the unimpressed match replied: "F**k u."

Charming.

Oh dear, this is one heck of a Tinder fail. Picture: DALIAMALEK

And her 350k followers were in stitches over the screen grabs, with one commenting: "I would have said 'so can I get the background dude's number?'"

Another replied: "You have a good eye for the small details."

Other users were confused as to why the man had used the image in the first place.

"Why did he think this was a good picture to use?" one asked.

"Did he just not notice?

"Was this the nicest one he took?

"Were all the others so bad that this one where a guy has his whole d**k out in the background was acceptable to him?"

One wondered why he was so "mad" that Dalia had pointed it out, while another said: "This is why most gyms say no phones/cameras in the locker rooms."

The Tinder user became extremely angry when it was pointed out that there was a naked man in the background. Picture: DALIAMALEK

One wondered why he was so "mad" that Dalia had pointed it out, while another said: "This is why most gyms say no phones/cameras in the locker rooms".

Other hilarious responses continued to flood in, with one wondering whether the Tinder profile actually belonged to the naked man.

"Plot twist, what if the profile belongs to the guy in the background," they wrote.

While another said: "Please tell me I'm not the only one who zoomed in".

Further down the thread, other Twitter users even began commenting on how the naked man was getting changed, with some expressing concern that he seemed to be putting his socks on before his underwear.

"Why be putting socks on before underwear?" They wrote.

While another agreed: "Who puts socks on before underwear?

"Or are those some kind of shower socks?"

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission