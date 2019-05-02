Man brutally mocks date’s ‘op-shop’ dress

Thea Lauryn Chippendale, 20, matched with George on Tinder who described her dress as 'awful' and told her to 'shop somewhere decent'.

Thea Lauryn Chippendale, 20, matched with George on Tinder who described her dress as 'awful' and told her to 'shop somewhere decent'.

A woman wasn't going to let her Tinder match get away with slamming her outfit - instead she posted a screenshot of his "horrible" comments on Twitter for all to see.

The man, who goes by the name of George, described Thea Lauryn Chippendale's mink lace dress as a "charity job".

The series of texts begins with George saying, "Not gonna lie you're a bit of a joke but that dress in the last photo is not doing any favours. Hope this helps."

His comment prompted the 20-year-old student to simply say, "excuse me?" to which he responded, "you heard".

Thea Lauryn Chippendale was slammed by her Tinder match who described her as a ‘joke’ and her outfit (pictured) as ‘awful’. She had captioned the tweet ‘All men are trash’.

"Why did you feel like you needed to comment on it?" she asked.

"Is your head so far up your own a*** that you thought your opinion mattered?"

But George, who has since been described as a "tool", couldn't see the issue.

"Literally had to tell you that else I wouldn't of slept. It's awful you not reckon? Charity shop job!" he responded.

He continued by adding; "I tell you what … GROW UP! And shop somewhere decent! Thanks. Hope this helps."

Out of frustration, she captioned the tweet "All men are trash". It has since amassed more than 94,000 likes and nearly 10,000 comments, with many defending her choice of attire.

He told the 20-year-old she should shop somewhere ‘decent’.

"His ex had that dress and wore it when she cheated on him. It's the only explanation here.

PS. You're f*c***g stunning x," one woman assured her.

"'GROW UP' he says to a woman who is clearly confident and self assured. A thinly veiled attempt at compensating for his own issues with self image and status. Sad," another commented.

"Honestly don't see where he's coming from she's beautiful, and regardless he just didn't need to say this at all? Did his mum never teach him 'if you have nothing nice to say don't say it at all'," said another.

Many came to her defence saying how beautiful she looked and he was just insecure.

Thea says George is aware his comments have now gone viral.

"Wow I can smell his insecurity from here hahahahaha, u are literally gorgeous tho omg x."

Another Twitter user agreed it was a "horrible message to receive".

"It's awful to read but you handled it very well," he told Thea, adding, "If it helps, this is another prime example where his words show more about him than anyone else."

Others took the opportunity to share similar experiences, saying some men had matched with them just to criticise them.

"Some guy matched with me once just to tell me he didn't like my eyebrows," said one user.

"Some guy matched with me just to tell me my curly hair will look creepy when I'm old and that I'm ugly oof," another shared.

However the dress was actually $138 from ASOS.

Thea said: "If I'm honest, I think matching with him was an accident because I can't actually remember swiping right for him.

"There wasn't really much more after that, I told him to get a life and to stop dragging girls down because of their own insecurities!"

Commenting on her reaction to the message, she said: "My first reaction was shock and I was quite upset.

"I wore the dress for a wedding.

"I was shocked about it going viral and I didn't expect it at all, but I'm very appreciative of all the positive comments that everyone has been writing, it's been so lovely."

According to Thea, he's aware his comments have sparked a furore after one of his friends tagged him in the post.

"So he definitely knows he's gone viral," she said.