Woman says half-kilo of weed and seeds for ‘arthritic horse’

A WOMAN found with marijuana plants growing in her backyard and hundreds of grams of marijuana and marijuana seeds in a storage shed has told a court it was fed to her horse to alleviate its arthritis.

Jaime Michelle Maltby, 38, of Bowen, pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs, producing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the Bowen Magistrate Court police officers attended Maltby's property about 7.46am on January 30 where they found a number of marijuana plants growing.

"There were six large marijuana plants in the garden, between four and eight feet in height, with another hidden in a large pot behind a water tank" Sgt Myors said.

Sgt Myors said a search of the property found a total of 472.5 grams of marijuana and marijuana seeds across a number of different containers.

Maltby was questioned and made full admissions to being responsible, saying the marijuana was fed to her 27-year-old horse who suffered from arthritis.

Police noticed irrigation to the plants, however Maltby said it had not been used and the plants were left to grow by themselves, Sgt Myors said.

The court heard Maltby said the plants had popped up in the garden randomly and she had kept them.

Police located a storage shed which inside contained a homemade water pipe, two used bongs and 6 brass pipes.

Maltby made admissions they were hers, however they had not been used in years, the court heard.

Lawyer Cleo Rewald said Maltby was married with three children, and had no criminal history.

"She made full admissions and co-operated with police, and I am informed (the marijuana) is to feed the horse with," Ms Rewald said.

"She is going through an unfortunate situation and attempting to prolong the life of the horse, as I am told losing it would have a significant impact on one of her daughters.

"There is no allegation of commercial use. The unusual factor is the drug finding was at Maltby's doing, as she had requested a welfare check and the marijuana was found by police who have come back to search the property later.

"This is not the work of a criminal mastermind, she is not a regular user and the marijuana goes in the food of the horse. She showed the police where all the pipes were."

Magistrate James Morton said Maltby's story had 'more holes than a dartboard'.

"It's a little odd to carry a pipe from house to house, pack it up and not think 'I don't need this' - it's suspicious, that's all," he said.

"As for the horse being fed cannabis, are you a vet? I'm shocked the RSPCA aren't knocking.

"Of course the drugs helped its problems, it's high off its head, it probably can't feel the arthritis."

Maltby was fined $850, with no conviction recorded.