INCIDENT: A woman has been taken to hospital in a serious condition following a near-drowning Matthew Deans

A LOCKYER Valley woman has been hospitalised after a near-drowning yesterday evening.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed a female in her 20s was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition following the incident.

The near-drowning occurred at a private residence in Forest Hill at 6.25pm.