The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter.
The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter. RACQ CQ Rescue
News

Woman run over by vehicle airlifted to hospital

3rd Oct 2018 8:36 PM

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter crew has responded to an incident at Sarina where a woman in her 70s has been run over by a vehicle on a property just outside of the township.

The woman was chasing after a dog when she was accidentally run over just before 5pm Wednesday afternoon, a RACQ CQ Rescue spokesperson said.

She was initially taken from the property to Sarina Hospital.

RACQ CQ Rescue received the emergency call at 5.10pm and were airborne within 10 minutes for the 15 minute flight to Sarina.

The helicopter landed in the Sarina Showgrounds where they were met by Queensland Police who transferred the doctor and critical care paramedic on board the rescue helicopter to the Sarina Hospital where they prepared the woman for transfer to Mackay Base Hospital.

The woman who has sustained fractures to both legs was administered pain relief and was transferred in a serious but stable condition to Mackay Base Hospital, arriving at 6.39pm, a spokesperson said.

There are no other details available at this time.

Mackay Daily Mercury

