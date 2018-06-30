$5 hack beats plastic bag ban

Kmart Mums Australia member Ashleigh Hair came up with the hack to beat the ban on plastic bags at her local Woolworths.

THE PLASTIC bag ban has already kicked in at Woolworth's stores and it won't be long before Coles joins in.

Aussie shoppers have already started to adjust to having to bring their own bags, finding new ways to deal with their shopping.

One clever woman from Western Australia has found the perfect solution for reusable bags and it's gone viral in the Kmart Mum's Australia Facebook page.

The hack involves using a flexible tub to carry grocery items.

"It's much easier to transport shopping into the house"

Ashleigh uses a $5 plastic tub from Kmart for her groceries and we're pretty impressed with it.

She told Kidspot she's been trying to reduce her use of single-use plastic for a while, but often forgot to put her reusable bags back in the car - which is something we can all relate to.

"I still used plastic for my meat as I've always been worried about any bacteria being absorbed into the fabric bags," she explained.

But she admitted she's never going to remember to actually wash the fabric bags and when she spotted the tub at Kmart she thought it would be a simple and hygienic solution.

"I now find it a lot faster to get through the check out, and also much easier to transport shopping into the house," said Ashleigh.

"When it comes to remembering to put it back in the car - I find placing the empty tub on the doormat works for me," she said, "I can't just step over this tub like I used to do with the fabric bags!"

Mums love the clever idea

The post has been liked over 3,000 times in the Facebook group and a lot of mums love the idea.

"I didn't realise the idea would be so well received until a staff member at Woolworths commented on it - so I thought I'd pop up a post on the Kmart Mums Australia page, just in case it helps someone else," she explained.

Shoppers around the country are coming up with ideas now that plastic bags are banned in most supermarkets. Fiona Goodall/Getty Images.

Ashleigh explained she knows her tip doesn't exactly stop the effect of plastic on the environment and knows it won't work for every family.

"But I hope it helps others realise there may be alternatives to the bacteria breeding fabric bags," she added.

It's definitely a reusable option that we hadn't thought about until now and it's worth giving it a go.

This article originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.