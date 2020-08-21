Woman reunited with stolen handbag after 21 years

AN EVANS Head woman would have been forgiven for giving up hope on every seeing her handbag again – it was after all, 21 years since it was stolen.

This week however, the 77-year-old woman was reunited with her handbag containing credit cards and jewellery, which were stolen from her vehicle in Evans Head.

The stolen handbag contained items of great sentimental value to the owner.

On August 18, the property was located by an Evans Head woman and her son in bushland off Bundjalung Road, South Evans Head.

Richmond Police District said the good Samaritans handed the property in to police who were able to track down the victim through her family members.

“Needless to say, the victim was very grateful to have been reunited with the jewellery that held a special place in her heart,” police said.