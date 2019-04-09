Menu
Login
A young woman feels helpless and fears returning to Victoria years after she was raped by two friends who propositioned her for a threesome.
A young woman feels helpless and fears returning to Victoria years after she was raped by two friends who propositioned her for a threesome.
Crime

Woman raped after rejecting threesome

by Caroline Schelle
9th Apr 2019 9:08 AM

A YOUNG woman feels helpless and fears returning to Victoria years after she was raped by two friends who propositioned her for a threesome.

The victim rejected the sexual advances of Shaun Bloomfield and Luke Merryfull when the trio were alone in a caravan at Balmoral, in western Victoria back in 2016.

The victim said "absolutely no way" and "no" to the men, but her pleas were ignored, the Victorian County Court heard on Monday.

"She said that throughout the ordeal," prosecutor Daryl Brown told the Victorian County Court.

In an attempt to avoid the men, she wrapped herself in a blanket and rolled away. But she could not avoid them.

Both men, now aged 24, denied the crime at a trial earlier this year, arguing it was consensual sex.

 

Convicted rapist Shaun Bloomfield, 24, from Balmoral.
Convicted rapist Shaun Bloomfield, 24, from Balmoral.

 

A jury found Bloomfield guilty of two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, and Merryfull guilty of rape.

In a statement, the woman said she still struggled to cope three years later. "I feel helpless and stuck in an awful situation," Mr Brown read from the statement.

The woman, who has since moved interstate, said she feels ostracised in her former community.

"I fear going home to visit my family." The attack had put her life on hold, she had lost trust in people and she needs medication, she said.

The crime had aggravating features including multiple offenders and a breach of trust, Mr Brown added.

"She had a right to feel safe in their company and that trust was broken and they took advantage of it," he said.

Supporters of Bloomfield and Merryfull packed the Melbourne courtroom on Monday. A lawyer for Merryfull said it was a "testament" to the men that so many people still supported them.

"I don't often see this many people in court … this is extraordinary," County Court Judge Gerard Mullaly noted.

Lawyers for both men said the crimes were not premeditated and were opportunistic, which should be taken into account for sentencing. Neither of them had any prior criminal history.

Bloomfield and Merryfull are due to be sentenced on Wednesday.

 

 

 

Convicted rapist Luke Merryfull, 24, from Highton.
Convicted rapist Luke Merryfull, 24, from Highton.
crime editors picks group sex rape threesome

Top Stories

    HOUSE FIRE: 'I was yelling... they were still asleep'

    HOUSE FIRE: 'I was yelling... they were still asleep'

    News FIREFIGHTERS rushed to evacuate homes when a fire broke out in the early hours of this morning.

    ‘Horror movie’: Man’s fight to stay alive

    ‘Horror movie’: Man’s fight to stay alive

    News The fight to stay alive in the shark capital of Australia

    Police catch drink driver seven times over the limit

    Police catch drink driver seven times over the limit

    Crime Queensland man blows seven times the legal limit in Tweed

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    News Cameron Insterstate speaks out after alleged pursuit