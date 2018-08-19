Care worker’s rant: ‘I’m not a glorified a**-wiper’

Beth Sturgis won people over with her heartwarming open letter to those who look down on care workers. Picture: Facebook.

A WOMAN penned a heartwarming letter to snobs who look down on care workers, telling them: "I'm not a glorified a**-wiper."

Beth Sturgis, a carer of four years, took to social media to set the record straight for stereotypes who belittle her job.

The 24-year-old, of Plymouth, wrote: "Nothing grips me more than when someone refers to careworkers as 'glorified a** wipers' or their naivety leads them to believe that that is all we do."

In her post, which has gone viral, Beth also makes a heartbreaking reference to a woman suffering from Alzheimer's.

She said in her letter: "Today I administered medication to a lady living life with Alzheimer's.

Medication that she doesn't even know why she's taking it, medication that I know and that she knows will not prevent the inevitable, medication that will not prevent the fact that one day she may go from not remembering where she put something, to not remembering who her own family are.

"Today I saw the fear in her eyes. Today I was a cleaner, a cook, a hand to hold, a friendly face, a washer, a dresser, a helper, a CARER; today I was human."

Beth, who works for Bluebird Care, says that her job is in no way "easy" and that she becomes attached to those she cares for.

A man she cares for, who has "lived through the war", is one of them.

She wrote: "Today I helped a man that has lived through the war wash and dress because old age has now hit him and he is unable to walk or do these things for himself because his body is ageing faster than his mind, but he is still so positive and always has a smile on his face."

She added: "I have attended funerals of those I have helped. Those who I have seen twice maybe even four times a day and I have cried at the loss of those lives.

"The impact that has on me is sometimes as sad as the loss of my own family, because it is hard to not become attached.

"There are days I come home and cry because of things I have to deal with, things that I cannot control and things that I cannot wave a magic wand and cure.

"But I do this job because I CARE."

Beth's Facebook post has attracted over 1,000 comments and has been shared 3,400 times.

One fellow carer wrote: "Anyone who says care work is easy should be ashamed. Try sitting on a cold floor for 6 hours in the middle of the night because a dementia patient has fallen and broken their hip but they cannot be moved. They become very uncomfortable and agitated and also frightened."

Ending her own post, Beth says she's proud of her profession, saying: "So yes I may wipe a**es, but that is not all I do. I am proud to be a carer and to work in this industry.

"So next time you think that that is all a being a care worker means please think again.

"No I do not save lives, but I sure as hell make them easier for someone to live. To all you carers out there, I salute you.

"They may not remember my name but they will remember what difference I made to their lives and I will go to my grave knowing I did a job that helped others!"

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was republished with permission.