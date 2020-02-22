Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Stabbing
Stabbing
Crime

Woman murdered in DV stabbing attack

Caitlan Charles
by and CAITLAN CHARLES, KEAGAN ELDER
22nd Feb 2020 2:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has died after she was stabbed in Pimlico in the early hours of Saturday morning.

About 1am, Townsville police were called to a unit on Granville St after reports a woman had been stabbed.

 

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Pimlico. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Police at the scene of the stabbing in Pimlico. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

 

A 49-year-old woman was found dead at the scene.

What appeared to be a bloodstain could be seen on the front of the unit.

A crime scene was established and investigators are on scene.

A 40-year-old man from Mount Isa was arrested and charged with one count of murder (domestic violence offence) and is due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court on Monday.

 

Police collect evidence from the scene of a fatal stabbing in Pimlico. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Police collect evidence from the scene of a fatal stabbing in Pimlico. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

 

In a statement, police said the relationship between the two was being investigated, but they were known to one another.

The death of the woman comes just three days after Hannah Baxter and her three children Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4 and Trey, 3, were killed by Rowan Baxter.

 

Police have charged a Mount Isa man with murder after a woman was fatally stabbed in Pimlico. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Police have charged a Mount Isa man with murder after a woman was fatally stabbed in Pimlico. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

 

A neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, was shocked to hear about the fatal stabbing at Pimlico and described the incident as "terrible".

The neighbour, who had lived next door to the unit for 19 years, said police had been called to the unit complex a number of times in the past.

"I've called the police on one occasion when we heard really loud banging and banging because I was concerned for their welfare," the neighbour said.

More Stories

Show More
crime domestic violence editors picks stabbing woman killed

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Smash comedy a frank conversation with Paul Keating

        premium_icon Smash comedy a frank conversation with Paul Keating

        News THIS one-man-show is like having a chat to the former Prime Minister and his take on current state of Australian politics.

        Hundreds of daycares shut down in state blitz

        premium_icon Hundreds of daycares shut down in state blitz

        News Hundreds of family daycare providers across NSW have been shut down in

        Maybe give this bay a miss if you want to take a dip

        premium_icon Maybe give this bay a miss if you want to take a dip

        News BALLINA’S popular swimming spot has received a poor water quality rating by Ballina...

        Finally, some good news for farmers

        premium_icon Finally, some good news for farmers

        News WHAT a difference some rain can make – cattle prices and demand surges across...