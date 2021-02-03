Menu
Jessica Honey Fallon, pictured in 2018.
Woman left stolen 4WD running while she stole another car

Liana Boss
3rd Feb 2021 12:00 AM
A woman who stole a car and left the engine running while she stole another, before crashing into a shed, has been granted bail to attend rehab.

Jessica Honey Fallon, 26, from the Sydney suburb of Casula, pleaded guilty to a range of charges when she appeared before Byron Bay Local Court via video link on Monday.

These include two counts of taking and driving a car without the owner’s consent, destroying or damaging property, negligent driving, driving while disqualified, possessing housebreaking implements and two counts of having goods in custody suspected of being stolen.

According to court documents, Fallon was arrested shortly after 4.20am on September 16 last year.

Prior to this, Fallon already had an extensive driving record and was convicted of assaulting police in late 2019.

Some time after 9pm on September 15, she entered an unlocked Toyota Landcruiser, which had the keys inside, and took it from Bower St in Brunswick Heads.

At some point while she had the vehicle, the stereo was damaged.

Fallon drove the Landcruiser to a property in Main Arm in the early hours of September 16.
There, she left the 4WD’s engine running as she stole a Hyundai Tucson.

The owners of the second car woke to the sound of the vehicle being driven from the house and police were called.

Officers were patrolling in Mullumbimby when the found they Tucson, by this time bearing stolen number plates, being driven by Fallon.

Fallon was arrested after she crashed the stolen car into a shed in Morrison Ave.

She has also pleaded guilty to two drug possession charges after she was found with cannabis and buprenorphine at the new Clarence Correctional Centre in Lavadia after her arrest.

Police did not oppose an application for Fallon to be released on bail to attend rehab, where a place is available for her in a three-month program from February 7.

The case will be mentioned on March 22, when a date will be set for Fallon’s sentencing.

