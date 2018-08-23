Menu
A woman has died in hospital, three days after being struck by a vehicle.
News

Woman killed crossing busy beachside road

Matty Holdsworth
by
23rd Aug 2018 12:46 PM

AN ELDERLY woman has died in hospital, three days after being struck by a vehicle at Banksia Beach on Bribie Island.

The Banksia Beach 76-year-old was crossing Seaside Drive at 3.45pm on Monday when she was hit by a dual-cab utility.

She sustained life-threatening injuries and was later transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

She died early this morning.

The 56-year-old driver of the utility was not physically injured.

Police are appealing for any witness to the crash, or anyone who may have seen the lady walking prior to the crash to contact them.

Queensland Police forensic crash unit officers are investigating.

