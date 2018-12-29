Menu
MISSING: Cairns police are searching for a 26-year-old woman and two kids were last seen on December 27 at Kewarra Beach.
Concern over missing woman, kids

by Staff writers
29th Dec 2018 12:54 PM

POLICE are searching for a woman and two children missing from Cairns.

The 26-year-old and kids were last seen on December 27 at an address in Kewarra Beach and were due to return home later that day.

Concerns are held as this behaviour is out of character.

She is described as caucasian in appearance, around 160cm tall with brown hair and a heavy build.

The children, a two-year-old girl and a three-month-old girl are believed to be with her and they are all known to each other.

Anyone who may have seen the woman or the children are being urged to contact police on Policelink - 131 444, or Crime Stoppers - 1800 333 000 and quote reference number QP1802438467.

