Woman in Townsville hospital after she was stabbed in random attack.
Crime

Woman stabbed during bin run

1st Nov 2018 6:26 AM | Updated: 7:55 AM

A WOMAN is in hospital in north Queensland after she was stabbed while putting her bins out, in what police say is a random attack.

Police say the woman was wheeling rubbish bins out side of her home on Latchford Street in Pimlico, Townsville, last night when she was stabbed multiple times in the arms and chest.

It happened about 9.20pm.

The 35-year-old woman suffered extensive wounds and taken to Townsville Base Hospital in a serious condition.

Police arrested a man a short time later in a nearby park.

He has been charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court today.

The man and woman were not known to each other and the attack is believed to be random.

crime editors picks hospital police stabbing townsville

