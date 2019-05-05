Menu
News

Woman hospitalised after two-vehicle crash near Toowoomba

Tom Gillespie
by
5th May 2019 10:06 AM

A WOMAN has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash south-west of Toowoomba last night.

The woman in her 20s was the only person with injuries following the incident, which occurred on Magpie Dr in Cambooya at 8.15pm.

The three other occupants were unharmed. It is believed the car drove into another stationary vehicle.

The woman was taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition, reportedly suffering from minor abdominal injuries.

cambooya queensland ambulance service toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

