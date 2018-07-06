Menu
A woman was airlifted to Bundaberg Base Hospital after a sand board incident on Fraser Island.
Woman hospitalised after sand board crash

Inge Hansen
5th Jul 2018 5:17 PM | Updated: 5:20 PM

A WOMAN who crashed her sand board at the bottom of a steep sand dune on Fraser Island is recovering in hospital.

The woman, believed to be aged in her forties, crashed her board while on Fraser Island on Thursday.

Bundaberg based LifeFlight crew were tasked to the location shortly before 2pm.

Crews were required to walk roughly one kilometre to reach the woman after landing at a nearby camping ground.

Family and friends cared for her until the crew arrived.

She was transported to Bundaberg Base Hospital in a stable condition.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

