A woman was seriously injured after her car rolled three times on the Old Bruce Highway. Photo: LifeFlight
A woman was seriously injured after her car rolled three times on the Old Bruce Highway. Photo: LifeFlight
News

Woman ‘hanging out' car window in serious Kybong crash

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
3rd Mar 2020 10:05 AM | Updated: 1:26 PM
A GYMPIE woman was found "hanging out a car window" after her car rolled three times on the Old Bruce Highway at Kybong last night.


A woman was seriously injured after her car rolled three times on the Old Bruce Highway. Photo: LifeFlight

Passing motorists saw the woman, in her 40s, half out the window of a Toyota Prado that had flipped on its side on the Bruce Highway off-ramp just before 6pm, and helped her until emergency service officers arrived, Gympie fire station officer Adrian Bond said.

 


A woman was seriously injured after her car rolled three times on the Old Bruce Highway. Photo: LifeFlight

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was heading north and was reportedly on the way to pick up her children.

She suffered head, neck and lower arm injuries and possible spinal injuries, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

The Bruce Highway, south of Gympie, played as a makeshift landing pad for the rescue chopper, which was sent to scene just after 6pm. 

The aeromedical team worked alongside paramedics to stabilise the woman before she was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital. 

 

The Bruce Highway, south of Gympie, played as a makeshift landing pad for the rescue chopper, which was sent to scene just after 6pm last night. Photo: LifeFlight
The Bruce Highway, south of Gympie, played as a makeshift landing pad for the rescue chopper, which was sent to scene just after 6pm last night. Photo: LifeFlight

"It was extremely lucky that no one else was hurt," officer Bond said.

He said a number of qualified bystanders, including a former police officer and an occupational therapist should be thanked for their efforts in helping the woman before paramedics arrived.

The forensic crash unit are investigating the crash, a police media spokesman said.

Gympie Times

