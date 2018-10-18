Menu
Login
ROAD CRASH: A 72-year-old woman has been fined.
ROAD CRASH: A 72-year-old woman has been fined. Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL2
Crime

Woman fined hundreds after intersection crash

Elyse Wurm
by
17th Oct 2018 7:00 PM | Updated: 18th Oct 2018 7:37 AM

A 72-YEAR-OLD woman has been ordered to pay a $522 fine after she crashed into a ute towing a trailer.

Leyburn Police Senior Constable Matt Swan said the Clifton woman was driving a sedan when she crossed the intersection of Toowoomba Karara Rd and Clifton-Pittsworth Rd about 2.55pm yesterday.

"It appears from the investigation that the driver has entered into the intersection when it wasn't safe to do so as the (other) car was travelling past," Snr-Constable Swan said.

The woman then collided with the trailer, causing the drawbar to snap.

Paramedics attended the scene but none of the vehicle occupants required transport to hospital.

Snr-Constable Swan said significant damage was done to both vehicles.

The woman was issued with a $522 infringement notice for driving without due care and attention.

"Police would like to remind motorists to take caution when approaching intersections when it's roads they usually drive or a new road they're travelling that day," Snr-Constable Swan said.

crime driving without due care and attention editors picks leyburn police road crash
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Council News PROPERTY owners call to get rid of charity bins.

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    Weather A man has died and there is extensive damage after two freak storms

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Business Festival site lands $30,000 worth of fines

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    News School holidays yet to officially start but highway is clogged

    Local Partners