Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The search continues at Kurrawa Beach after a man went missing following a swim overnight. Sadly a woman has drowned.
The search continues at Kurrawa Beach after a man went missing following a swim overnight. Sadly a woman has drowned.
News

Woman drowns, man missing after late-night swim

by Danielle O’Neal
5th Feb 2021 6:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has drowned and a man is missing after the pair went swimming at a Gold Coast beach on Thursday night.

Emergency services were called to Kurrawa Beach in Broadbeach about 10.15pm after a woman's body washed up on the beach.

The woman and a man had gone swimming at the beach earlier that night, a police spokeswoman said.

As of 1.30am Friday the man was still missing and police had initiated a search and rescue operation.

A full-scale search was expected to begin at first light from Kurrawa.

It is understood the pair's belongings were located on the beach by emergency services.

Originally published as Woman drowns, man missing after late-night swim

More Stories

drowning editors picks gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TOUGH RULES: Airport cracks down on Victorian passengers

        Premium Content TOUGH RULES: Airport cracks down on Victorian passengers

        News The Ballina airport is taking every precaution after fresh COVID-19 concerns in Victoria.

        Sad end to search for missing Queensland man

        Premium Content Sad end to search for missing Queensland man

        News A man who went missing from his Queensland home last month is believed to have been...

        Barilaro: ‘NIMBY’ council made wrong decision over WSL

        Premium Content Barilaro: ‘NIMBY’ council made wrong decision over WSL

        News NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro said it was a “real shame” Ballina Shire Council...

        How people power sent the World Surf League packing

        Premium Content How people power sent the World Surf League packing

        News The Lennox Head community rallied to put a stop to the WSL’s plans to hold an event...