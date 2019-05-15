Woman’s terrifying Craigslist find in boyfriend's phone

WARNING: Some of the content displayed below may be disturbing for readers

A BRITISH woman's horrific story of betrayal has gone viral online, after she detailed the moment she discovered her long-term boyfriend had allegedly attempted to hire her out to be sexually assaulted by strangers - using a Craigslist advert.

The teenager, from north-west England - who cannot be named for legal reasons - shared the shocking story on Twitter last week, revealing she had "spent four years of my life with someone who I clearly didn't even know at all".

Her close friend also shared her story, explaining her horror at finding the attrocious advert.

"My friend … had suspicions he was going to propose to her," the friend wrote.

To try to find out if he had purchased a ring yet, the woman went through her boyfriend's phone searching for "any ring confirmation emails" but what she found was truly shocking.

The woman’s friend shared her story and refused to remove it from social media.

"(She) found weird messages on his inbox of him telling random people they could rape her," the friend wrote on Twitter.

The woman claimed her terrified pal read through email after email, where her boyfriend allegedly promised her body to strangers to sexually assault.

One message to a prospective client sent from her boyfriend's email account horrifically read: "You can rape my girlfriend".

There was email after email showing her boyfriend promising her body to strangers.

The woman's friend clarified that, "Yes, the police have been contacted".

She also had a message for people who had contacted her about removing the screenshots from social media.

"For the people who want me to remove the tweet because it's 'harsh' or 'ruining his life', I really could (sic) give less of a f**k," she wrote.

Another explicit message from a man, interested in sexually assaulting the woman, outlined all of the horrendous things he would do if the transaction was approved.

As well as the graphic messages, the woman also claimed her friend's boyfriend had allegedly filmed and photographed the couple having sex - without her knowledge or consent - and "was sending them to these freaks" on Craigslist.

The emails paint a terrifying picture of what the woman could have been exposed to.

The former boyfriend - who has not been charged by police - has set his Twitter account to private since the story broke this month.

The tweet was liked more than 40,000 times and retweeted by almost 15,000 people, with he woman at the centre of the alleged scandal retweeted her friend's post, adding "the police are fully aware of the situation".

She also included screenshots which she claimed were text exchanges between her and her ex-boyfriend, where he said he was "embarrassed at what I've done".

"I am honestly so sorry for what I've done I am never going to feel the way I did for you for anyone else," the text read.

"I don't know what I was doing. I don't know why I did it."

The woman featured screenshots of texts between the couple.

The woman's friend said she "wouldn't normally put something like this on Twitter" but she had good reason to.

"He has been telling everyone they broke up because she was 'insecure' and had 'trust issues'," the friend wrote.

"So he deserves everything he gets sorry."

Both women have been contacted by news.com.au for comment.

If you or someone you know is affected by domestic violence or sexual assault, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

