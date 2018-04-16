Menu
Login
Police tape is put up around a crime scene
Police tape is put up around a crime scene Archive
News

Woman disappears from camping spot

16th Apr 2018 12:34 PM

A WOMAN who disappeared from a secluded camping spot in outback Queensland has been missing for more than three weeks.

Sarah Lindsay, 36, was last seen wearing black pyjama pants on March 24 at a camping spot on Bularoo Creek near the Carnarvon Highway, north of Roma.

Police believe Ms Lindsay, who has blonde hair with red highlights, was in Toowoomba on April 6 and may be heading towards Byron Bay.

They have renewed their appeal for public assistance to find her.

Sarah is described as caucasian with blonde hair with red highlights and was last seen wearing black pyjama pants with a grey tartan pattern and no shoes.

Any with information on her whereabouts should contact police on 131 444.

camping missing person queensland

Top Stories

    The new rules you need to know if you use e-cigarettes

    The new rules you need to know if you use e-cigarettes

    News THE Health Minister has announced new regulations, which come into effect in July.

    IN DEMAND: Second screening for Simon Baker film

    IN DEMAND: Second screening for Simon Baker film

    Movies Ballina Fair Cinema will host another screening of Breath

    What to think about before going guarantor

    What to think about before going guarantor

    Opinion Going guarantor for someone can be risky at the best of times.

    Metre-long 'shark' lurking in Ballina swimming spot

    Metre-long 'shark' lurking in Ballina swimming spot

    News Don't panic if you see a dorsal fin at this popular swimming spot

    Local Partners