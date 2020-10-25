Menu
A North Coast woman has died at Gold Coast University Hospital after sustaining a critical head injury. Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident. Picture Mike Batterham
Woman dies after being found with critical injuries

Liana Boss
25th Oct 2020 8:15 AM
A WOMAN who was found with critical injuries earlier this month has died in hospital.

Officers attached to the Tweed Byron Police District were called to a unit on Elfran Ave in Pottsville about 6pm on Saturday, October 10.

They were responding to reports of a 44-year-old woman who had been found by a family member with head injuries.

She was treated at the scene and taken to The Tweed Hospital and was later transferred to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

Police have confirmed in a statement the woman passed away yesterday.

An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine how and where the woman sustained her injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the nearby area in the hours leading up the discovery of the injured woman to contact Tweed Heads detectives or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

