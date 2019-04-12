Woman dies after ‘sex game gone wrong’

A UK woman, found dead in the bathroom of her luxury Swiss hotel, had been shopping for ball gowns with her boyfriend hours before she died in a "sex game gone wrong".

Anna Florence Reed, 22, was discovered lifeless in the bathroom on Tuesday about 7am - hours after an alleged violent altercation with her German lover who has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Her 29-year-old boyfriend is in custody, The Sun reports.

A source close to the prosecutor said the boyfriend told police the cause of Ms Reed's death was "an erotic game that went wrong".

"The autopsy initial results have shown she died from suffocation with micro fractures in her bones," the source said.

"The full findings will not be known for several days, but for the time being there is sufficient evidence to hold him in custody in a local prison.

"He will appear before a magistrate in the next few days."

After checking into their five-star La Palma au Lac hotel, in picturesque Locarno, the couple posed for photographs on Monday afternoon.

They then went to Fenice boutique, a short walk from the hotel, where Ms Reed's boyfriend paid for two expensive dresses in cash.

A local tailor said yesterday: "She seemed very content and happy with her boyfriend.

"They seemed so close that we assumed they were married.

"He bought two dresses for her with cash, and they were being tailored to fit her petite frame, so she hadn't collected them yet."

The following morning, Ms Reed would be found dead.

The tailor told local media he and his staff were "so devastated to hear that she died just hours after posing for photos outside our boutique with her boyfriend".

"They seemed in love," they said.

Ms Reed's boyfriend has the word "warrior" inked above his left eyebrow and other facial tattoos.

TRAGEDY IN ROOM 501

Yesterday, Ms Reed's businessman father, Clive, and sister, Millie, were not at their home in Yorkshire and were thought to have made the journey to Switzerland.

They were told of her death on Wednesday morning, a day after she had been found, and a neighbour said they were struggling to come to terms with the news.

This is the second tragedy to hit the family after Anna's mum died from a brain aneurysm four years ago.

"It's absolutely dreadful. Anna was such a lovely girl, so beautiful," a neighbour said.

By Thursday, there was no sign a tragedy had occurred in La Palma's room 501 after police completed their forensic examination.

A post-mortem examination has confirmed Ms Reed died from asphyxiation and also found small cuts and fractures on her body, according to local media.

"There was a huge row between the couple the night before the woman was found dead," a hotel employee said.

"Other guests complained, and the night porter had to go up and calm the situation down."

Anna's "agitated" boyfriend went down to the hotel's lobby at 6.30am on Tuesday morning to inform staff his girlfriend was dead.

A hotel source said they had been due to stay there several days, and police confirmed the boyfriend was German but lived in Zurich.

They are thought to have only flown into Switzerland last week after returning from a holiday in Thailand.

Ms Reed, who wrote on social media under the handle Berlin Baby, had posted several photographs of herself in exotic locations in recent months.

A Foreign Office spokesman said staff had been in contact with British and Swiss police.

"Our consular staff are assisting the family of a British woman following her death in Switzerland and are in contact with the Swiss and UK police," the spokesman said.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission