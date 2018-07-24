Menu
A woman is currently undergoing surgery after being hit by a car in Waterford.
Pedestrian hit: ‘Traumatic for all involved’

by Danielle Buckley
24th Jul 2018 10:00 AM

POLICE have called this morning's pedestrian accident south of Brisbane "traumatic for all involved".

A 29-year-old woman remains in a critical condition and is currently undergoing surgery after she was hit by a car in Waterford just before 4am this morning.

The woman from Bethania sustained significant injuries to her legs and chest.

The Logan District Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the crash and Senior Sergeant Stewart Day said the accident was distressing for all involved.

"It's very traumatic for all involved, including the driver and we feel for all parties involved and the police that attended," he said.

"The cause is still under investigation. We'll find out what's going on."

This is the third pedestrian hit by a car in the past six weeks in Logan.

On June 14, a 67-year-old woman died after she was hit by a car on the corner of Browns Plains Rd and Downing St at Browns Plains.

A 67-year-old man crossing with her survived but suffered head and back injuries.

Sen Sgt Day urged people to cross roads at appropriate locations.

"It is unfortunate when any pedestrian is hit," he said.

"People need to be mindful when crossing the roads and mindful of traffic."

Police are appealing for any members of the public who witnessed the incident or have relevant dashcam footage to contact police.

