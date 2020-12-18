Menu
Beerwah Crash
News

Woman, child in hospital after three cars and truck crash

Natalie Wynne
Tegan Annett
and
18th Dec 2020 10:37 AM
Update 8.55am:

A woman and child have been taken to hospital after three cars and truck crashed on a Coast road.

The crash was reported about 8am at Steve Irwin Way and was causing major traffic delays.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a woman with suspected spinal injuries and a child were taken to Caboolture Hospital.

They were in a stable condition.

Emergency services have been called to a four-car crash at Steve Irwin Way.
A police officer at the scene said one car was trying to turn right off Steve Irwin Way when it was allegedly hit by another car.

“That caused that vehicle to cross onto the other side of the road and it was then hit by a northbound vehicle,” he said.

He said a truck then allegedly hit the northbound car.

Paramedics treated two other people at the scene, but did not go to hospital.

Traffic was being diverted through one lane.

Emergency services are at the scene of a four-vehicle crash at Steve Irwin Way.
Earlier 8.30am:

There are major traffic delays after a four-vehicle crash on a busy Coast road this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Steve Irwin Way crash around 8am.

Queensland Ambulance Service is assessing four patients.

Queensland Police is diverting traffic through one lane.

Emergency services are at the scene of a four-vehicle crash at Steve Irwin Way.
