Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mick Fanning at Currumbin Beach
Mick Fanning at Currumbin Beach
Crime

Woman charged with stalking Mick Fanning

by Jacob Miley
6th Feb 2020 2:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been charged with stalking and entering the home of surfer Mick Fanning.

Sarah Anne Foote, 38, whose residential address is listed as Ballina, New South Wales, appeared briefly in Southport Magistrates Court this morning where her charges were mentioned.

Foote is charged with two counts of stealing, unlawful stalking and enter dwelling with intent.

Mick Fanning retired from surfing in 2018. Picture: Nigel Hallett.
Mick Fanning retired from surfing in 2018. Picture: Nigel Hallett.

Court documents state Foote is accused of unlawfully stalking the three-time world champion surfer between January 29 and February 4.

It's also alleged she entered Fanning's Gold Coast property on February 2 with intent to commit an indictable offence.

She was remanded in custody and the matter was adjourned until Friday.

Fanning retired from competitive surfing in 2018.

Three years earlier he survived a shark attack during an event in South Africa.

court crime editors picks mick fanning sarah anne foote stalking

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two crashes on Bruxner and Pacific highways

        premium_icon Two crashes on Bruxner and Pacific highways

        News THE wet weather is causing some havoc on the roads this morning.

        Lonely bottom line? Try business speed dating

        premium_icon Lonely bottom line? Try business speed dating

        News A stockbroking and wealth management firm has organised a speed dating event for...

        Hunt for a site goes full circle for Ballina Men’s Shed

        premium_icon Hunt for a site goes full circle for Ballina Men’s Shed

        News THE good news is, they hope to start building the new shed in 2020.

        Firefighter accused of stashing cocaine in fire extinguisher

        premium_icon Firefighter accused of stashing cocaine in fire extinguisher

        Crime Four people are facing serious charges over the alleged drug supply