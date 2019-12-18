Menu
Crime

Woman is fourth person charged over 29-year-old's stab death

by Steven Trask
18th Dec 2019 3:11 PM

A 44-year-old woman is the fourth person charged with murder after a 29-year-old man was stabbed to death in a Sydney home invasion.

Three men were charged with murder nine days ago following the Condell Park stabbing earlier this month.

The victim was stabbed multiple times and died at the scene after the trio allegedly forced their way into an apartment on William Street.

NSW Police say the 44-year-old woman was involved in planning the home invasion.

Joseph Nehme, 27, Viliami Taufahema, 35 and Bilal Rahim, 29, have been charged with murder while Nehme and Taufahema face additional charges of armed robbery and assault with intent to rob.

The woman will appear in Sutherland Local Court on Wednesday.

