Woman caught in gross bubbler act

A SHAMELESS woman has been caught on camera shaving her hairy legs in a public drinking fountain.

The disgusting act was filmed by a horrified British holiday-maker who was sitting on a bench trying to relax and in a busy Spanish park, The Sun reports.

In the video, gobsmacked tourists walk past the woman as she casually shaves away in a sun-drenched spot in Parque de Malaga, in Malaga on Thursday.

After hoisting her left leg onto the top of the marble water spout she looks around before starting her very public pampering.

However, she clearly seems oblivious to her outrageous actions as she carefully turns her limbs to make sure she had removed all her hairs.

The barefooted woman also appears unconcerned about the health consequences of her actions.

Even after she believes she has been caught out - after quickly glancing over her shoulder - she continues to shave away in the fountain.

And perhaps worst of all, moments after she walks away, people are seen drinking from the pump.

Jason Wills, who filmed the woman, took the video, told Sun Online: "I was walking along in the park when I decided to take a rest next to the water fountain.

"Luckily I'd brought my own water and decided not to use the drinking fountain.

"I sat on the bench to people watch when a woman approached the fountain and just started shaving her legs."

Mr Wills described the scene as disgusting.

"I wasn't in the quietest part of the park, more like the main path walking through it," he said.

"I didn't get my camera out in time but she actually cut herself and was washing the blood into the fountain.

"Other people looked as they walked past and shook their heads.

"Soon after she'd finished, people were drinking from the fountain, due to the language barrier I couldn't stop them."

The picturesque park covers 30,000 square metres and has a rose garden surrounded by orange and cypress trees.

It comes a month after a woman was spotted shaving her legs and cleaning her razor in a public pool at Airlie Beach in Queensland.

The bikini-clad woman, who witnesses say was between 45 and 50, was captured on video at the popular Airlie Beach Lagoon.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.