Outrage as lane-hogging cyclists block cars

AUSSIES know all too well the war between cyclists and cars and now New Zealand motorists are just as irate after riders failed to adhere to the rules of the road there.

Nikki Bessem became "furious" when a group of about 10 cyclists hogged an entire lane of a road in western Auckland on Sunday morning. She was the passenger in a car when she captured the video footage showing the riders taking up most of the lane, making it difficult for the driver to overtake them.

"(We were) stuck behind them pretty much the whole way from the middle of the road which is our drive to almost the end," she told Yahoo7 News.

Ms Bessem said she was left stunned when one cyclist veered across the centre line around a blind bend, just moments before a vehicle was coming around the corner.

"One of them actually was on the wrong side of the road coming into a blind corner and a car came the other way," she said.

"That dude had to quickly get back on the right side of the road. Not once did they look behind them to check if a car was there."

A passenger of a car has captured more than 10 cyclists on video hogging a road in western Auckland on Sunday morning. Source: Nikki Bessem

Passenger Nikki Bessem called it “inconsiderate” behaviour. Source: Nikki Bessem

Ms Bessem told Yahoo7 News her partner was trapped behind the cyclist for some time on the 100km/h stretch of road thanks to their "inconsiderate" behaviour.

"I was furious. Riding singly is annoying enough as they never stick to the side of the road," she said.

"They're always closer to the middle but having them riding four in a row is just plain stupid and inconsiderate of others."

A similar situation unfolded in Sydney's suburb of Cronulla earlier this month when more than 10 cyclists were riding three abreast along Captain Cook Drive, taking up a full lane.

A picture of the riders was taken and uploaded to Facebook group Perth - Have a whinge.

It was their complete disregard for the designated cycling lane right next to them that had people fired up.

Sydney cyclists taking up a lane along Captain Cook Drive road. Source: Perth Have a whinge/Facebook

"Note the bike lane to their left," the caption read.

Earlier in the year more than 114,000 signatures were gathered in a bid to change the law to make cyclists travel single file along roads.

A Change.org petition started by Drivers For Registration of Cyclists called for all Australian cyclists to be made to ride in a single file, rather than the current law that allows them to ride two across.

"We are tired of the safety hazards such cyclists present, and we are tired of being told we're bad drivers if we complain about this problem," one person said.