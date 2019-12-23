Woman calls cops after KFC stuffs up order

A woman in the US has called the police after a KFC store made her order incorrectly. It’s not the first time the cops have been called to the branch.

A woman in the US has called the police after a KFC store made her order incorrectly. It’s not the first time the cops have been called to the branch.

A US woman found her order at a KFC finger-lickin' bad - so she took her customer complaint to new heights by calling the cops.

The woman picked up a chicken burger at the chain's eatery in Wisconsin about 8pm on Saturday, but cried fowl because it had been made incorrectly, according to the New York Post.

When a staffer offered to remake the burger, she called police to report that the drive-through worker gave her "an attitude".

As to the offer of another sandwich, she "did not feel comfortable eating it, and wanted her money back", she told police.

The officers explained to her that she was clucking up the wrong tree.

Her complaint was a civil matter, not a police issue, they said.

It's not the first time something strange happened at this Wisconsin KFC.

In November, police were called to the same KFC outlet on Sunset Drive, where a man was irate because of a 40-minute delay on his order, which staffers said was due to a broken fryer.

Another customer offered to buy the disgruntled customer his chicken for him before being told that was impossible as the fryer was still broken.

The second customer also began a confrontation with staff over the incident and was subsequently banned from the eatery.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and was reproduced with permission